Candelario left Thursday's matchup against the Angels after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Candelario initially stayed in the game after being examined by the team trainer, but he was pulled at the start of the next inning. Recent call-up Ronny Rodriguez took over at third base with Dixon Machado manning second following Candelario's exit in the top of the fifth inning. The 24-year-old spent time on the disabled list earlier in May with left wrist tendonitis, so he may have been removed as a precaution. He'll be considered day-to-day until more news on his status is released.