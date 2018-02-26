Candelario was removed from Monday's game with an apparent leg injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Candelario came up limping after colliding with Kevin Gausman (head) behind home plate during Monday's game. While he was initially able to stay in the game and take his at-bat, drawing a walk, the 24-year-old was removed in the middle of the next at-bat and replaced by a pinch runner. It's possible his removal was precautionary given how early it is in spring, but look for his status to be updated once he's further evaluated.