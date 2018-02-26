Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Exits game following collision
Candelario was removed from Monday's game with an apparent leg injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario came up limping after colliding with Kevin Gausman (head) behind home plate during Monday's game. While he was initially able to stay in the game and take his at-bat, drawing a walk, the 24-year-old was removed in the middle of the next at-bat and replaced by a pinch runner. It's possible his removal was precautionary given how early it is in spring, but look for his status to be updated once he's further evaluated.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Back in action Friday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to lineup•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Spring Takeaways: Mets' first issue
Dominic Smith may not fit the bill with his bumpy start to spring training, but post-hype sleepers...
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...