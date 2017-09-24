Play

Candelario exited Saturday's game with a right knee contusion, and he's day-to-day.

The 23-year-old, who's being given an extended shot to lock down a place in the Tigers' future, may have to take a breather over the next few days. Candelario holds a .294/.379/.459 line with three homers in his first 124 plate appearances for Detroit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast