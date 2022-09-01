Candelario went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Candelario has largely struggled this season, though he is now riding a six-game hitting streak, which has boosted his season batting average above .200. That's not saying a ton, though perhaps Candelario could deliver some fantasy value over the final month of the season even if his overall numbers are down from 2021.