Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gathers two hits Tuesday
Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.
Candelario needed some positive vibes at the plate, as he entered the contest in a 2-for-20 slump, which included four straight hitless efforts. The 24-year-old's average has dipped to .243, though he still has a solid .808 OPS and should continue to get regular playing time in a Detroit lineup that doesn't have a ton of offensive weapons.
