Candelario is not in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.

It appears to be a rare day off for Candelario, who started 28 straight games for the Tigers heading into Saturday, slashing just .220/.293/.349 with two homers over that stretch. Niko Goodrum will cover third base in this one, with Dawel Lugo picking up a start at the keystone as a result.

More News
Our Latest Stories