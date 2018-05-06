Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets rest Sunday
Candelario is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
Candelario will head to the bench for just the second time this season in what looks to be a planned off day for the third baseman. In Candelario's stead, utility man Niko Goodrum will slot in at the hot corner and bat sixth in Sunday's lineup.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets two more hits Friday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets two hits Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Wearing wrist guard on bases•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Rests Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects four hits, another homer Thursday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....