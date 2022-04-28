Candelario is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
He'll sit for the first time this season while he endures a prolonged slump at the plate. Harold Castro will fill it at the hot corner for Candelario, who went 0-for-10 over his last three starts to drop his season-long average to .143.
