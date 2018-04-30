Candelario went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Candelario rested on Thursday, apparently due to a sore wrist. The young third baseman is now wearing a wrist brace when he reaches base, to provide extra support when he slides. It certainly doesn't look like Candelario's wrist is slowing him down at the plate, as he's now hitting .282 with an .886 OPS.