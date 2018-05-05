Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Royals.

Candelario extended his hitting streak to six games, and he has three two-hit performances during that span. The 24-year-old is now slashing a strong .290/.362/.516 in his first full season in the majors after posting a .283/.359/.425 line in 38 games with the Tigers last year.