Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets two more hits Friday
Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Royals.
Candelario extended his hitting streak to six games, and he has three two-hit performances during that span. The 24-year-old is now slashing a strong .290/.362/.516 in his first full season in the majors after posting a .283/.359/.425 line in 38 games with the Tigers last year.
