Candelario went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Rangers.

It's been a rough season for Candelario, who is batting just .202 with a .620 OPS. However, he's now riding a four-game hitting streak and has gone deep in consecutive contests, giving him 12 home runs this year. Candelario batted .271 with a .794 OPS and 16 home runs in 2021, so he's certainly capable of finishing 2022 on a more positive note.