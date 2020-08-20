Candelario went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.
Detroit changed up its lineup in this one, moving Candelario up to the leadoff spot for the first time this season. The 26-year-old responded with a strong performance, and he's looked better lately after a slow start to the year. Over his last 12 games, Candelario is batting .327 with two home runs, eight RBI and 10 runs scored.
