Candelario went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Rangers.

Candelario played a key role in a rare Detroit offensive explosion. He hit his 11th home run of the season in the sixth inning against Dallas Keuchel with a runner on and also drove in another run on a ninth inning ground out. It's still been a struggle this year for Candelario, who has a .603 OPS after recording a .794 OPS in 2021.