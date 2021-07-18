Candelario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 7-0 win over Minnesota.
Candelario provided his RBI double in the third inning to cap off a three-run rally. He added extra insurance in the seventh inning with his sixth homer of the season. The 27-year-old has added 21 doubles, 27 RBI, 39 runs scored and a .264/.347/.389 slash line through 354 plate appearances. He remains a bit on the soft-hitting side, but he's gotten on base at a healthy clip in 2021.
