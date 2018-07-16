Candelario went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in the Tigers' 6-3 win over the Astros on Sunday.

Candelario was one of four Tigers hitters to take Justin Verlander deep on the afternoon, with the third baseman plating another run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Though he hasn't seen much of a decline in his power production since returning from a wrist injury in late May, Candelario's contact skills have suffered. He's struck out in 28.3 percent of his plate appearance since being activated and is batting just .182 over that stretch.