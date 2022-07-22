Candelario went 3-for-7 with a solo home run and two runs scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

The home run in Game 1 was Candelario's seventh of the year and second this month. The 28-year-old has seen a dip in playing time recently, though he did start both contests Thursday at third base. Candelario will continue to jockey with Willi Castro and Harold Castro for playing time, and the former will need to improve his .198 average and .590 OPS if he wants to hold off his challengers down the stretch.