Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Goes deep Tuesday
Candelario went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
The home run is Candelario's fifth of the season, and he's now batting a solid .287 with an .888 OPS. After a good showing in 38 games last season, the 24-year-old appears to be taking a positive step forward in 2018, and he's establishing himself as a fairly reliable fantasy option.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Dealing with jammed thumb•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets rest Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets two more hits Friday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets two hits Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Wearing wrist guard on bases•
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...