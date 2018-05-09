Candelario went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

The home run is Candelario's fifth of the season, and he's now batting a solid .287 with an .888 OPS. After a good showing in 38 games last season, the 24-year-old appears to be taking a positive step forward in 2018, and he's establishing himself as a fairly reliable fantasy option.