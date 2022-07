Candelario went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 12-4 win over San Diego.

Candelario knocked a solo shot off of Sean Manaea in the fourth inning followed by a two-run homer against MacKenzie Gore in the fifth. He's gone deep four times over his last 11 appearances after snapping a 20-game homerless drought. The 28-year-old is slashing .203/.269/.352 with nine home runs and 30 runs scored on the year.