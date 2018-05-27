Candelario went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI Saturday against the White Sox.

Candelario hit both of his home runs off left-hander Hector Santiago, his sixth and seventh of the season. Just one game after returning from the disabled list, Candelario picked up where he left off by flashing surprising power at the plate. He is now slugging .529 on the season, well above his .468 pace in 94 at-bats with the Tigers last season.