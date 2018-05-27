Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Goes deep twice
Candelario went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI Saturday against the White Sox.
Candelario hit both of his home runs off left-hander Hector Santiago, his sixth and seventh of the season. Just one game after returning from the disabled list, Candelario picked up where he left off by flashing surprising power at the plate. He is now slugging .529 on the season, well above his .468 pace in 94 at-bats with the Tigers last season.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns from DL•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Set for rehab stint•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: May need rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Won't need surgery•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Placed on disabled list•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Wrist will be fine after MRI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....