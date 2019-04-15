Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Has two-hit game
Candelario went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Twins.
Candelario batted leadoff with Josh Harrison (shoulder) out of the lineup, and the 25-year-old served as an effective tablesetter. Candelario is still batting just .208 this season, but he picked up three hits in eight at-bats over the weekend, so perhaps he could be heating up.
