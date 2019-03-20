Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Having mediocre spring
Candelario is slashing .220/.319/.463 through 41 Grapefruit League at-bats with a home run and six RBI.
The numbers aren't that far off from Candelario's .224/.317/.393 line in 2018. The Tigers are certainly hoping the 25-year-old takes another step forward offensively in 2019, but until he shows some sustained success, fantasy owners should probably expect a disappointing batting average with a little bit of power.
