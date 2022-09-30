site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Heads to bench
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2022
Candelario will sit Thursday against the Twins.
Candelario has gone 8-for-20 with four doubles across his last six games, though that's only been enough to drag his season-long slash line up to .210/.267/.360. Harold Castro will start at third base Friday.
