Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Hits first 2019 homer
Candelario went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 15-3 loss to the Royals.
Saturday's game proved to be a lost cause for the Tigers, but Candelario was finally able to hit his first home run of the season. The 25-year-old is slashing .234/.336/.393 and has 15 runs scored and seven RBI through 29 games, and has recently taken over as the Tigers' leadoff hitter.
