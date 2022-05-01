Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
Candelario had a two-hit game Saturday and followed that up with his first home run of the season Sunday, a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning. He's still scuffling overall with a .164 average and .485 OPS, though perhaps these last two games will get him going.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores twice in win•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Gets Thursday off•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Posts first multi-hit effort•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Scores, drives in one Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Hits first spring home run•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: No arbitration necessary•