Candelario went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 11-5 win over the White Sox.

Candelario has been getting regular playing time at third base since his June 26 call-up from Triple-A, and so far he's making the most of it, slashing .357/.455/.643 in eight games. While his overall slash line of .207/.305/.326 is much less impressive, this recent stretch gives some reason to believe that Candelario will have a good second half of the season.

