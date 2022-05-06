Candelario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Astros.
Candelario delivered a huge hit in the top of the ninth inning, when his home run against Ryan Pressly with two outs and a runner on tied the game at 2-2. However, the Astros rallied for the win in the bottom of the frame. Candelario is starting to get going, as the third baseman is riding a five-game hitting streak. He's gone 8-for-18 in that span with two home runs, three RBI and six runs scored.
