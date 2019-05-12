Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Homers in nightcap
Candelario went 1-for-4 with a two-run home in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, an 8-3 loss for the Tigers.
Candelario got a breather for Game 1 after going hitless in his previous 19 at-bats, and he responded with a second inning blast off Kohl Stewart in his return to the lineup. It was only the second home run of the season for the 25-year-old after popping 19 a season ago.
