Candelario went 1-for-2 with a home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The home run was the second of the spring for Candelario, who has mostly struggled with a .143 average and .536 OPS. Dawel Lugo finished last season as the Tigers' primary third baseman, and the two are competing for the role in camp, though Candelario could also potentially snag some playing time at first.

