Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: In Thursday's lineup
Candelario (finger) will bat fifth and start at third base for Thursday's series finale against Boston.
Candelario suffered a jammed right middle finger during Tuesday's contest but will return to the starting nine after sitting out Wednesday. Over the course of 50 games this season, Candelario is hitting .267/.361/.513 with nine home runs and 26 RBI.
