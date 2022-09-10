Candelario went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-RBI home run, while also scoring three runs in Friday's 10-2 victory over the Royals.

Candelario launched a three-run shot in the second inning that scored Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter. He smacked a double in the fifth, but was not credited with an RBI when Jonathan Schoop reached the plate due to a fielding error. Candelario also made it home on a fourth-inning groundout from Willi Castro and a ninth-inning single from Riley Greene. The third baseman now has hits in back-to-back games after a three-game hitless streak and has raised his batting average to .207 to go along with 13 homers on the season.