Candelario went 3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Indians.

This was a strong rebound for Candelario after going 0-for-4 in each of his last two outings. The three doubles marked his first extra-base hits since April 1and helped raise his average over the .200 mark. Candelario is still sorting things out in his first full major league season and his past production suggests he won't be a reliable power source by corner infield standards, which makes him a deep league-only option.