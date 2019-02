Candelario went 2-for-3 with an RBI-triple, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

Candelario tied the game up with his run-scoring triple in the first inning, and eventually came around to score on a single from Grayson Greiner to put the Tigers ahead. The third baseman has now produced a trio of extra-base hits and a 1:2 K:BB through four spring games.