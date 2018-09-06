Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Launches 17th homer
Candelario went 3-for-6 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the White Sox.
It's the young switch hitter's first multi-hit performance since Aug. 21, and Candelario has been mired in an 8-for-49 (.163) slump in between those efforts. He still has a respectable 17 homers on the year, but his .225/.312/.403 slash line leaves a lot to be desired.
