Candelario went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.
The 27-year-old delivered his third three-hit game of the season and went deep for the first time since April 10. Candelario has a .279/.336/.385 slash line with two home runs, five doubles, eight RBI and 11 runs through 27 games in 2021.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Hits first home run Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Two hits in Tuesday win•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Collects three hits in win•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Playing well this spring•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Two hits in spring debut•