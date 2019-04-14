Candelario will start at third base and serve as the Tigers' leadoff man in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Candelario had served as the Tigers' No. 2 hitter in the first two games of the series, but he'll move up a spot in the order with Josh Harrison (shoulder) sitting out. Harrison is available off the bench and is expected to be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates, so Candelario should shift down in the lineup in short order.