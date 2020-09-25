site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-jeimer-candelario-leaves-with-back-tightness | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Leaves with back tightness
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Candelario left Thursday's game against the Royals with lower back tightness and is considered day-to-day.
Jorge Bonifacio entered the game in left field with Brandon Dixon shifting to first base. Candelario will look to make it back in the lineup at some point during the regular season's closing weekend.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read