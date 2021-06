Candelario (personal) will rejoin the Tigers sometime this weekend and is expected to be activated from the bereavement list Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 27-year-old was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday and will need to go throught he COVID-19 protocols once he rejoins the team. Harold Castro and Isaac Paredes are likely to work at third base until Candelario is ready to go.