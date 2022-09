Candelario is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

The 28-year-old is on the bench Tuesday for the fourth time in Detroit's last five games, as rookie Ryan Kreidler is beginning to see more time at third base. Candelario finished August on a six-game hit streak during which he hit .375 with two home runs, three doubles and eight RBI, but he's 0-for-10 with a walk through his first three appearances of September.