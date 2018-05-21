Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: May need rehab assignment
Candelario (wrist) is nearly ready to return to game action but may need a brief rehab appearance, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The Tigers are currently undecided on whether or not he should head directly back to the big leagues or get some action in the minors first. Prior to hitting the disabled list with wrist tendinitis, the young third baseman was hitting a solid .272/.359/.497 through 37 games.
