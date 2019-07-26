Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: May see time at first base
Candelario could begin seeing reps at first base within the next week, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Candelario has exclusively played at the hot corner during his time with the Tigers, though he did play one game at first base with the Cubs in 2017. Dawel Lugo is hitting .335/.375/.502 at Triple-A Toledo, so Candelario seeing time at first base could help open up some playing time.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Not starting Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Clubs two home runs•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Two more hits Friday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Hits fourth home run•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Starting again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...