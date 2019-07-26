Candelario could begin seeing reps at first base within the next week, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Candelario has exclusively played at the hot corner during his time with the Tigers, though he did play one game at first base with the Cubs in 2017. Dawel Lugo is hitting .335/.375/.502 at Triple-A Toledo, so Candelario seeing time at first base could help open up some playing time.