Candelario went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Royals.

None of the Detroit hitters were able to get much going thanks to the cold and damp weather and the strong showing from Royals pitcher Jake Junis on the mound, but Candelario's underwhelming contributions loom a little larger than most given his standing as the Tigers' No. 2 hitter. Fortunately for Candelario, the Tigers don't have many real threats on the roster to displace him from the two hole, as his weak .320 on-base percentage through five games still ranks fourth among lineup regulars.