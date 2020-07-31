Candelario is not in the lineup Friday against the Reds.
Candelario sits for the third time in the season's first eight games. He's gone hitless in 17 at-bats so far, striking out nine times, hardly helping his case for an everyday role. Harold Castro gets the nod at third base in his absence.
