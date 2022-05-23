Candelario isn't starting Monday against the Twins.
Candelario drew starts in the last five games and went 3-for-18 with a solo home run, a walk and seven strikeouts. Harold Castro will take over at third base and bat fifth.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Pops third home run•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Records three hits in Game 1•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Hits key home run•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Records three hits Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Hits first home run•