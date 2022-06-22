Candelario isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston.
Candelario returned to the field Monday against the Red Sox and went 2-for-8 with two strikeouts over the last two games. He'll get a breather while Harold Castro starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
