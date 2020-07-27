Candelario is not in the lineup Monday against the Royals.
Candelario started at third base in both of the first two games of the season, but he'll now sit for the second straight contest. Jordy Mercer starts at third base in his absence.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sitting Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Ahead of Lugo in competition•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Expected to start•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Could benefit from expanded rosters•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Homers Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Competing for third-base gig•