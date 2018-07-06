Candelario is out of the lineup for the second straight game Friday against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

There haven't been any reports that Candelario is injured, so it appears that he's just been given a few days off to clear his head after a rough patch in which he's hit just .146 over his last 14 games. Ronny Rodriguez starts again at third base.

