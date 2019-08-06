Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out with thumb issue
Candelario was held out of Monday's game against the White Sox due to a left thumb injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Candelario reportedly suffered the injury during Sunday's matchup in Texas on a swing, though X-rays came back negative. Despite this, skipper Ron Gardenhire hasn't ruled out a trip to the shelf for Candelario. He's set to be re-evaluated Tuesday to determine his availability moving forward, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...