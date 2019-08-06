Candelario was held out of Monday's game against the White Sox due to a left thumb injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Candelario reportedly suffered the injury during Sunday's matchup in Texas on a swing, though X-rays came back negative. Despite this, skipper Ron Gardenhire hasn't ruled out a trip to the shelf for Candelario. He's set to be re-evaluated Tuesday to determine his availability moving forward, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com.