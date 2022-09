Candelario went 4-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored in Tuesday's victory over Baltimore.

Candelario was perfect at the dish Tuesday as he recorded a hit in all four at-bats, two of which went for extra bases. The multi-hit effort was his fifth in his last 15 games, but those games have come sporadically as he has maintained a part-time role since the beginning of September. He's slashing .209/.266/.359 on the season.