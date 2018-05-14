Candelario (wrist) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's something of a surprising move, as the latest news was that Candelario would be able to play through his left wrist tendinitis before undergoing offseason surgery. He's been battling the issue for some time, though, and it's possible the team has decided that it would be best to have the surgery now. Whether the DL stint will be a short one just to rest the wrist or a long one while recovering from surgery is not yet known.