Candelario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

It's his second homer of the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Candelario had a rough start to the season, but he's now gone 8-for-24 (.33) over his last six contests with six extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, two home runs).